FOX23 investigates why your PSO bill continues to rise

If you are a PSO customer, get ready for higher electricity bills.
PSO, or the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, sent a letter to customers saying that the average rate will jump to an average of $3.57.
That rate hike started Monday.
It is the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's job to oversee utility companies. At first, PSO asked the Commission to collect $294 million dollars from customers.
If that request had been approved, your increase would have been much higher. However, they settled for a $50 million dollar increase.
Janna Clark spoke with Joseph Price, a PSO customer. He shared his recent bills with Janna, showing the jump in price.
"They've gone up, now we're sitting on an average $220 to $240 a month," said Price.
In December 2020, Price paid PSO $146 dollars. His latest bill in May jumped to $221. Price used the same amount of electricity for both months.
That is a 51% jump in price.
"And the rate spike hasn't even hit yet," said Price. "The utility companies own a monopoly, without that free market system in place… you're only going to be stuck with one utility provider. Paying the fee that they say you're going to pay, and there isn't anything you can do about it. You either pay the bill or you sit in the dark."
Janna asked her Facebook followers about their electric bills. They shared the same experiences that Price reported.
She took those concerns to PSO.
"The new rates allow PSO to continue making investments needed to provide customers with affordable, reliable power," said Wayne Greene with PSO. "In the future, that will allow us to harden the electrical grid, meaning power outages will be less frequent."
In PSO's letter to customers, they claim that the rate hike will save them money in the future. Greene says this will be through investing in clean energy.
Greene says the rate hike also helps reimburse PSO for a windfarm they purchased.
"Free fuel, free power. Wind power doesn't require fuel, it doesn't require natural gas," he said.
The letter also said, "if finalized." The rate hike has not been approved by the Commission. If the rate is not approved, you will receive a refund.
Janna asked why PSO decided to pass along that cost before getting the final approval.
"This is a process, a fairly normal process of how this system works," said Greene.
He said PSO did the same thing the last time they raised rates. Your bill jumped $5 in 2022, $2 in 2019, and $7 in 2018.
On top of all of those hikes, last year's winter storm will be tacked onto your bill as well.
AEP, PSO's parent company, saw their annual net income jump from $1.06 billion in 2020 to $1.29 billion in 2022. Janna asked how the company could justify raising their rates after reporting such a large income.
"The investor-owned utilities are the muscle of the grid, they're why we have a resilient grid that can serve our customers with affordable power on a daily basis," said Greene.
PSO says even with the rate hikes, it's still some of the most affordable electricity in the country. PSO's services cost 1 percent less than the Oklahoma average, and 18 percent less than the national average.
"You're getting a more powerful system that protects the public," said Greene. "This is an investment in economic growth for Oklahoma. And it does all that while keeping our customers cost concerns right in front of our mind."
Price doesn't agree.
"It's just continuously going up, going up, going up," said Price. "I mean, at what point is enough, enough?"
Another rate hike is coming in 2025. This hike will pay for solar and wind farms.
PSO says bills will rise by $1.95, but it will lower by 64 cents after six months.