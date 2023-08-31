FOX23 Investigates: What needs to be tested in the Arkansas River?

As the City of Tulsa continues to work on the Zink Lake project, Tulsans continue to voice their concerns about contamination in the Arkansas River.
City councilors hosted a public meeting this week to present its water testing plan. Those working on the Zink Lake project were also there to answer questions.
While the City of Tulsa's goal may be getting more people in the water for fun, some have criticized city officials for not testing the water.
Tulsa's Investigative Reporter Janna Clark has been covering this story extensively. Testing has been happening in Sand Springs and Bixby, but not in the seven mile stretch right through Tulsa.
"They know better. It's a reckless disregard for the health and safety of the public," said Tulsan Kelsey Royce.
City leaders say they will begin testing when the dam is complete, at the end of this year. They want to test for bacteria like E.coli.
Engineer Charley Pratt says chemical testing for hydrocarbons also needs to be completed. This is because of a containment cap installed in the Arkansas River.
H.F. Sinclair installed the containment cap to try and stop pollutants from seeping into the river. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is requiring the cap, which is the second one in two years.
ODEQ says there's historical containment in the river, which includes an underground plume that holds 392 acres of contamination.
City leaders talked about testing for bacteria in this week's meeting. They did not mention testing for hydrocarbons.
Pratt was frustrated afterwards.
"They're missing the hydrocarbons. The toxins coming from that refinery, which no one is testing that river at all," said Pratt.
City leaders also spoke about the work that H.F. Sinclair has been doing, but they didn't call it a containment cap. They called it a "bank stabilization."
After the meeting, Janna asked why they only talked about bacterial testing and not chemicals and hydrocarbons. In an email, they said, "chemical considerations are being reviewed."