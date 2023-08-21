Earlier this summer, Janna told you about concerns of containment in the Arkansas River.
Now, the H.F. Sinclair Refinery is putting in a second containment cap to try and keep pollutants from going into the river.
That decision is causing some to question the City of Tulsa's plan to make a portion of the Arkansas River recreational.
The big question is, "what is in the river?"
No one knows for sure.
As Janna has reported over the past six years, no one has been testing the Arkansas River in the Tulsa city limits.
"We don't know what's in the water, because no one has been testing the river," said Kelsey Royce.
Royce and Barbara Vanhanken found an oily sheen in the river in February. In July, the H.F. Sinclair Refinery started building another containment cap next to the river.
In an email to Janna, H.F. Sinclair wrote that the cap is "to prevent hydrocarbon sheen from entering the Arkansas River at the location."
The refinery is under a Corrective Action Permit with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. This is the second containment cap installed in the river in two years.
"They're working on remediating contaminated ground water under the facility," Amy Brittain with the ODEQ explained. "Some of the contaminated groundwater is migrating towards the Arkansas River."
The ODEQ says this is just a small part of a bigger pollution problem.
There's historical contamination at the Arkansas River that has been seeping into the water for decades. In fact, a massive plume of contamination underground is 392 acres.
To give you some perspective, that's four times the size of Tulsa's Gathering Place.
When City Councilor Grant Miller saw my FOX23 investigation in July, he took issue with this part of my story.
"Just one line in there," said Miller. "That said, I think you said something along the lines of city leaders are pushing forward this plan. I'm not pushing this project."
A group called "The Arkansas River Rights Coalition" has been working on getting the attention of Tulsa's city leaders. They've asked Miller to put them in front of city councilors, and they did speak in May.
City leaders said they didn't have "the time to start a conversation." However, Royce said no one reached out to the group.
So, the group returned to city council early this month. This time, it was different. Councilor Christian Bengel saw the FOX23 investigation in July.
And councilor Jayme Fowler spoke up, too.
"We know there's a problem here, we know there's a pollution issue," said Miller. "We know there's petroleum byproducts seeping into the river."
The City of Tulsa's plan includes spending almost $50 million dollars of taxpayer money on the Zink Lake project. The city's website shows the project open to a whitewater flume.
You can expect things like canoes, watercraft, and rowing.
"I think that the health of the river and the people encouraged to recreate in it, needs to take precedence that needs to come before discussions of vendors, accommodations for vendors, kayaking," said Royce.
Right now, water from the river is being tested in Bixby and Sand Springs. But, not the seven mile stretch through Tulsa.
The city says they plan to test when the dam is finished in the fall. They say they'll test for a year before anyone is allowed in the water.
H.F. Sinclair hosted a public meeting on Aug. 8. Those speaking for the refinery tried to reassure people.
"We are concerned, we're working with DEQ. It's a process. We're a 100-year-old refinery. We're working through the steps, so it takes time."
But people still had lots of questions. Vanhanken said that there used to be signs near the river that said that the water wasn't safe to swim in.
However, she says someone took it down.
H.F. Sinclair says it plans to hold public meetings every six months to give updates. Building this containment cap will cost the refinery more than $10 million dollars.
"We need to know what's in the water. And we need to be assured that it safe, we need to be assured that those who are entrusted with overseeing public funds have spent them wisely," said Royce.