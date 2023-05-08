FOX23 Investigates: The Future of Artificial Intelligence

Read the first part of Scott's investigation here.
Artificial intelligence allows technology to alter your look, vocabulary, and possibly do your job.
FOX23's Scott Martin spoke with Nathan Sweaney, a security consultant, about how AI truly works.
"We're trying to design the human mind, how it works," said Sweaney. "And then in some ways, tweak it and make it better. We want to find a way to think faster, process more information."
Sweaney says that AI gathers information from people and experiences. The device learns how the world works and connects the dots faster than people can.
However, Sweaney says that it's difficult to understand how AI's algorithm's work. Some find the mystery surrounding algorithms frightening.
"People are going to be scared of everything. That's, that's always been an issue with technology. Whenever there's a new technology, we think about how it can be used, how it can be abused," said Sweaney. "And some of that fear is is reasonable, right? Caution is not much different than fear. It's just where you draw the line, right?”
Sweaney says that what we feed into artificial intelligence will affect how the information is processed. The machine is constantly learning from people and users.
So, how you interact with AI matters because it uses what you tell it, and what you ask.
“If a significant amount of that information is negative is hateful, is mean spirited in some way or whatever it's going to learn. And that's going to manipulate the output," said Sweaney. "So AI can very much begin to kind of spiral downwards into to certain negative parts of humanity, just the way humans do. It's just, it's a little bit scary because of how fast it can happen.”
The technology is evolving so quickly that former AI investor Elon Musk believes its time to step back and reevaluate the situation.
“This is going to change the world as we know it. And the people that have some influence in that and control are going to have a big part of that," said Sweaney.
However, Sweaney believes that it is too late to hit "pause." The technology is already here.
"My research in autonomous agents, agents are something that sits between the user and the environment knows enough about the environment, but also knows enough about the user to serve the users interests," said Sweaney.
He thinks we need proactive engagement rather than reactive. Sweaney says his biggest fear is security.
"Sure, there are some you know, questions, not answer and there may be some things that we need to figure out. But I think the creative let the creative juices flow and put it in policies for safeguard for sure. But don't try to put a lid on it. You won't be able to and that will have negative consequence.”
Even though Sweaney jokes about robots taking over the world, he knows a less dramatic version could someday become reality.
"I think in the short-term, and for most average citizens, the thing they need to be more concerned about is human criminals that use AI. Humans are going to use whatever technology is available."