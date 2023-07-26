OKLAHOMA CITY − A hearing with some members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives this week will go down in Oklahoma history as one of the most thorough hearings ever to be held at the state capitol about allegations of wrongdoing and cover up by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Monday, the House Corrections Committee heard more than seven hours of testimony from whistleblowers, former DOC employees, the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, and the head of the D.O.C. about how corrections officers were having sex with inmates and sexually assaulting some of their colleagues. When some people tried to step up and report it, they said the agency did nothing against the alleged offenders, but instead, they went full force after those who spoke up about what they saw and what happened.
"My kids ask me like why aren't you going to work? So I have to tell them like that I stood up for something I believed in and this is what happens," said Dr. Whitney Louis, who has 17 years of experience in Federal and State prisons. Louis said as the psychologist on staff at the all-women's prison in Taft, the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, inmates began to confide in her that guards were having sex with them.
Louis said she was also groped while on the job.
"She came up and just grabbed my right butt cheek and then just squeezed it, and then I turned around and she said oh I thought you were going to hit me for sure," Louis said about the interaction.
When asked about the groping, Louis said it was so hard "I didn't even let my husband touch me like that."
However, when Louis reported the incidents, she said the agency instead turned the tables on her every time she spoke up.
"Every time I did my job they would put me under investigation for something," she testified before state lawmakers.
Louis was eventually fired for multiple allegations including not reporting that an inmate had a dream about attacking another inmate. However, when she appealed her firing twice in court, judges determined the allegations against Louis were false and ruled Louis should be reinstated to her job immediately.
The D.O.C. refused, said they found new evidence of wrongdoing, and then said after reviewing her classification, it turned out she didn't qualify for whistleblower protections all along.
Louis and her attorney said at no time was Louis ever told she fell out of the classification of employees who didn't qualify for whistleblower protections, and her attorney told lawmakers the agency simply reclassified her after they lost in court.
"It sounds like the bar is down around their ankles, and they can't even jump over that," Humphrey said.
Also testifying was Matt Shaffer who worked at Eddie Warrior as a corrections officer. Shaffer said he found love notes between a guard and an inmate after searching a cell. When he went to fill out the proper paperwork to report a prison rape, the guard in question admitted to the affair.
"According to the officer who I spoke with, he stated that yes he did they were in love this was all purely consensual etcetera etcetera and so forth, and he was waiting for her," Shaffer testified.
The Federal Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) does not permit consensual sex between inmates and guards. It says someone in a contained environment like a prison cannot consent to sex with someone who has authority over them. Reports must also be made to keep track of incidents.
Shaffer said the guard whose notes he found was allowed to resign without incident or investigation. In addition to the guard being released (and eventually getting his job back with a promotion), Shaffer said he was ordered to work back-to-back 16-hour shifts, and he was assigned to work at a prison four hours away from his family in Muskogee.
"You're practically in Texas by the time you get to facility," said State Rep. Justin Humphrey (R) who is also committee chairman.
Shaffer said he refused to do so not just because it's against state law to make such a requirement, but he and his wife had a 7 month old baby with medical issues. D.O.C. suspended Shaffer, and he ended up resigning. However, when he attempted to get a job with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Oklahoma D.O.C. told them he was problematic and "un-hirable".
"Now your career in corrections is over because they’re retaliatory?," Humphrey asked. "It's over. Yes sir," Shaffer testified about how he moved to Arkansas for an employment offer that was rescinded because of what Oklahoma D.O.C. is accused of saying to Arkansas D.O.C.
But the allegations don't just end at Eddie Warrior in Taft. The committee also heard testimony from Sergeant Ashlee Teafatiller who worked at the state penitentiary in McAlester.
"I had a lieutenant come into my control room," Teafatiller said. "He tried to kiss me, and he jumped on top of me and straddled me and he began to move his pelvis up and down my body."
Teafatiller said when she reported the incident and pushed for changes like having her alleged attacker be moved to a different shift, the agency did nothing. Instead, at the first sign of trouble with Teafatiller, the agency she said pushed her out.
Teafatiller testified she us was confronted with an inmate who threw urine on her and had a knife shortly after reporting her sexual assault at work. D.O.C. said she handled it wrong and went after her. She eventually lost her job.
She told the committee, it felt like the agency was waiting to find anything they could point to as wrongdoing to find a reason to fire her.
D.O.C. shared court filings with FOX23 that showed the guard in Teafatiller's case has been criminally charged, and it's now moving through Pittsburg County District Court. As for the inmate who attacked her on the job with the knife and urine, because he is tribal, the state charges were dropped, but they were never picked up again by Federal prosecutors who must proceed with it because of the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.
The D.O.C. said in a statement to FOX23 about Monday's hearing:
We are comfortable with the Attorney General's review and assessment of our investigative process and results surrounding PREA claims. Any new information involving PREA allegations can be sent to our Inspector General or the AG's office. ODOC believes in the justice system and respects the Courts, which is the appropriate forum for review of personnel matters.
The statement makes reference to testimony given by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office that said the D.O.C. inspector general's report was handled properly, but under questioning from state lawmakers, Humphrey said it was clear the A.G.'s office took the D.O.C.'s word for it that they handled things properly and tried to move on.
"How are you going to have an investigation on whistleblowers if you never go talk to the whistleblower?," Humphrey told FOX23. "And again the person making these allegations, if you never go talk to them and say what witnesses do you have?"
Humphrey said the lack of accountability from the A.G.'s office to the D.O.C. is providing cover to the agency to get away with how it is treating Louis and likely ignoring unreported sexual assaults within Eddie Warrior.
"I've looked at a lot of things, and I've been a part of a lot of investigations," Humphrey said. "And I can say it doesn't look like it was investigated."
At the end of the hearing, DOC Director Stephen Harpe testified that there were many concerning things that were brought up, but the Oklahoma D.O.C. is often pointed to by the Federal Department of Justice as one of the states that is best in compliance with PREA.
Harpe agreed to meet with state lawmakers behind closed doors in executive session soon to discuss what he said were personnel matters and pending litigation that can't be discussed publily at this point. He also said there has been a lot of staff turnover at his agency, and he is eager to make changes. He said the agency has no benefit of attacking whistleblowers and covering up prison rape.
"There are things, like what’s been discussed all day, we want to root that stuff out," Harpe said. "Most of the team that works at corrections now, a lot of them weren’t around during any of this time. There’s nothing in it for us not to get to the bottom of these things."
Former State Representative Bobby Cleveland has been working with Humphrey to compile testimony from facilities all over the state about women inmates being raped, sometimes getting cigarettes in exchange for their silence.
He said there are former inmates and guards across the state willing to come forward, but they have seen what's happened to Louis, Shaffer, and Teafatiller, and they are afraid the agency will retaliate against them.
"We never really went to the prisons and got anybody. They all came to us and [said] it was going on," Cleveland said.
Cleveland, now the president of Oklahoma Corrections Professionals, an advocacy group for state prison employees, told FOX23 News the reason the agency has been so hush-hush on many things is because it is critically short-staffed, and any negative press they fear will hurt recruiting efforts. Right now, Oklahoma has one guard for every two hundred inmates. Federal prison statistics say optimal staff is one guard for every five people.
"They’re not very transparent," Cleveland said. "They don’t want to report things that happen in the prisons. A guy gets knifed or stabbed or whatever they just want to keep it low key. They don’t want to report it. Prison is a bad place. It’s a dangerous place to work."
Humphrey told FOX23 News this is what big government looks like in Oklahoma. He said Louis is finding herself unemployed and out of pocket thousands of dollars while going up against an agency with a $500 Million annual budget with staff attorneys trying to keep things quiet.
He said sadly it took the sexual assaults of multiple if not possibly dozens of women to realize just how broken and weak the state's whistleblower's law is.
"We're going to make sure this isn't just a bunch of noise," he said. "This isn't just a bunch of mouths moving. We're going to put some action behind this."
Come this winter, Humphrey will file multiple laws to be heard in the coming 2024 legislative session to address what was brought to light.