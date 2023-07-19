Everyone is feeling the pinch.
Last May, we told you that Oklahoma Natural Gas was getting ready to raise your bill. Viewers on Facebook shared their bills with us, some said their bill had jumped 40%.
Another FOX23 viewer sent Janna a chart, comparing her bills over the past three years. She paid a total of $677 in 2020, but that number jumped to $814 the next year.
In 2022, it jumped to $1,209. In just three years, her bills jumped 79%.
It's the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's job to oversee utility companies. In May, ONG asked OCC to charge customers more money.
They settled for what turned out to be an average of $2.46 for residential customers' monthly bills.
Throw in a one-time credit next year, and that increase drops to $1.38. But for ONG, that additional charge is another $26 million dollars.
The OCC held a public meeting about the raise in June.
"Five employees in three years were paid a total of over $25 million dollars, and today, we're being asked to give them $26 million more," said Reginald Qualls.
"If you add these up, it's way to much," said Jacqueline Braun. "It's way too much. I, like probably most of us here, are not rich. Again, it may seem like a dollar here and a dollar there, but this adds up."
Customers also complained about the 2021 "Winter Event Cost Recovery Charge" tacked on last year.
"That's a business cost that Oklahoma Natural Gas should have to incur. We shouldn't have to suffer from that," said Braun.
The OCC said in 2018 and 2019, ONG realized it had over-collected from customers and lowered rates by $21 million dollars.
Since 2020, your bill has gone up an average of $3.56 a month. For ONG, that's almost $71 million dollars.
The OCC says natural gas prices have gone up over the past few years. State law says ONG can pass those costs onto the consumers at zero profit.
"By their own records, they've been charging customers a minimum of 3 times the gas prices since January of this year," said Ryan Breding. "Someone somewhere is profiting from this. The public is paying dearly for it."
The OCC says it conducts regular audits to check that. But, customers point out that ONG profited more than $100 million dollars in just this year's first quarter.
"Either someone is paying way too much for natural gas, or someone is profiting from it," said Breding.
A judge recommended that OCC approve the raise, and commissioners voted for it. Janna asked ONG for an interview, but was denied. However, they did send an email:
We understand that higher prices for everything, from the grocery store to everyday items, come at a difficult time for our customers. Here's the good news: after higher-than-normal natural gas prices this winter, recently we've seen a decrease in natural gas prices - the lowest since April 2021. Customers should notice this on their bills.
ONG also said that they offer payment plans if a customer is struggling with their bill. You can find more information here.