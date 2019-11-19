FOX23 Investigates: Narcan in schools

TULSA, Okla. - More schools in Oklahoma are preparing to respond to a drug overdose on campus.
School nurses and campus officers are being trained on how to use Narcan -- the opioid overdose reversal drug. FOX23 Anchor Shae Rozzi found nearly 2,600 drug incidents in schools statewide which could involve use, possession or selling drugs.
Related Headlines
A local mother whose daughter died from a drug overdose said her daughter started using in high school.
"I think if parents and the community really understand how rampant it really is, it would terrify them."
A new law that went into effect in July helps protect people from civil litigation if they administer the drug during a suspected overdose on a school campus.
The mother applauds all schools now carrying Narcan or Naloxone, the generic form of the drug, to be prepared for an overdose by anyone at any time on campus.
FOX23 surveyed local schools to see who is carrying Narcan, who is trained to use it and why some districts have chosen not to do so.
FIND FREE NALOXONE/NARCAN PROVIDERS HERE
See Shae Rozzi's full investigation above.
Trending Stories
- 'God has been calling me': Kanye West speaks to large crowd at Houston church
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- 7 employees fired after fighting in Milwaukee Popeyes
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Missouri teen who died of cancer gets last wish as sports cars line funeral procession
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Young girl surprised by TPD officer in dance video
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}