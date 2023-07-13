TULSA, Okla. − The H.F. Sinclair refinery in midtown Tulsa is trying to stop contamination from seeping into the Arkansas River.
FOX23 has been investigating the river's water quality for years. Now, Janna is looking into how this pollution is impacting our community.
Janna spoke with Kelsey Royce and Barbara Vanhanken, who spotted the pollution earlier this year.
"I am so disgusted," said Royce. "I mean, it's just....I am so disgusted."
Royce and Vanhanken described the pollution as dark water with an oily sheen.
Amy Brittain with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality said that refinery waste does in fact leak into the Arkansas River.
"These spills have happened throughout the history of that facility," Brittain told FOX23. "The contamination is from historical refinery operations. It releases hydrocarbon, which is like your gasoline, your crude oil, to the subsurface."
Brittain said hydrocarbons float on top of groundwater and can seep into the river. She said it looks like an oily sheen, just like Royce and Vanhanken described.
A seep into the Arkansas River caught the attention of ODEQ last December. H.F. Sinclair is now under what's called a Corrective Action Permit.
"They're working on remediating contaminated groundwater under the facility," Brittain explained. "Some of the contaminated groundwater is migrating towards the Arkansas River."
ODEQ says the refinery is putting on a containment cap, and those who live near the river should know that a cleanup process is underway.
The containment cap is supposed to keep hydrocarbons from seeping into the river while also collecting and extracting the waste.
In an email to FOX23, H.F. Sinclair said the caps are meant to protect the river.
H.F. Sinclair hosted a public meeting in April to discuss the installation of the containment cap. Royce and Vanhanken were there.
"It's unproven. Their solution has not been proven to work in the long-term," said Royce.
"I think they're kidding themselves," said Vanhanken. "Or they're trying to hide it from the public about the enormity of the pollution that is existing over there."
The ODEQ says the containment caps are just part of a larger cleanup process that needs to take place. About 392 acres need to be cleaned up. That is about four times the size of Tulsa's Gathering Place.
"That's a lot of acreage that is now polluted in the groundwater underneath. And so this is a giant problem," said Vanhanken.
It is the same water that city leaders are planning to use to open a whitewater flume. According to the City of Tulsa, the area will include canoes, watercrafts, and rowing.
That project comes with a price tag of $50 million dollars of taxpayer funds.
FOX23 sounded the alarm six years ago when city leaders begun talking about making the Arkansas River a recreational hot spot.
In a 2017 interview, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he believes the water is safe to get in. At the time, Bynum said he believed that the water in the river was tested often.
However, further investigation found that the water had not been tested since 2011. An official with the Indian Nations Council of Governments confirmed that testing is completed every "so often."
In the same interview, the official said safe is a "difficult term." Vernon Seaman said there is a risk in all surface water, but he often takes his kayak in the river.
The City of Tulsa says the section of river in Sand Springs and Bixby is tested often. But there's a 7.32 mile stretch through Tulsa that is not tested.
"They know better. It's a reckless disregard for the health and safety of the public," said Royce.
Six years later, the river has yet to be tested.
During a Brookside neighborhood meeting in February, Mayor Bynum said that he plans to start testing the river in Tulsa.
"We will be doing regular testing of the water quality in that lake to make sure it's safe for people," said Mayor Bynum. "That's I mean, that is I think, probably the greatest concern I've heard from folks about using the new lake is just how do we know that the water is safe for people."