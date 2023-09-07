FOX23 Investigates higher PSO bills amid summer heat, rate hikes

Earlier this year, Tulsa's Investigative Reporter Janna Clark told PSO customers that higher bills were on the horizon.
PSO customers have seen price increases five times since 2018. Those prices includes tacking on a winter storm recovery fee last year.
However, PSO customers should expect even more sticker shock soon. This summer's extreme temperatures are expected to send prices even higher.
Angela Martin needs electricity not just for the obvious reasons, but so her grandsons can get their work done for homeschool. However, in her 23 years in her current home, she's never had issues paying her bill until recently.
"I'd say probably the first 20 years I've lived here, I've probably never had a bill over $200," said Martin.
However, she's noticed a dramatic increase on her PSO bill over the past few years. Last August, her bill was $447. Her September bill was $386, and October was $433.
"So it's just a trickle down effect when they start charging so much money, it really makes it hard to budget," said Martin.
When she opened her bill this month, she thought it was her mortgage.
Her mortgage payment is $479. Her PSO bill this month is $432.
"I don't understand why it would go so high," said Martin. "Last year, I had probably six people living in my house because of the pandemic. And now I'm down to four. And it's just as high as it was."
Angela isn't alone. When Janna asked about PSO bills on her Facebook page, she received a ton of messages from people sharing their latest bills.
$357 in Stigler, $527 in Oilton, and $600 in Collinsville.
"I have many, many friends on Facebook that complain about nearly having a heart attack when they have their electric bill. I get it," said Martin.
Janna told you that PSO was implementing a $3.47 rate hike in May. That hike brings $50 million dollars into PSO.
She asked the utility company about it.
"The new rates allow PSO to continue making investments needed to provide customers with affordable, reliable power now and in the future, that will allow us to harden the electrical grid, meaning power outages will be less frequent," said spokesperson Wayne Greene.
Janna asked PSO how they justified the rate hike when PSO's parent company say an annual net income growth from 2020 to 2022, of $1.06 billion to $1.29 billion.
"The investor-owned utilities are the muscle of the grid, they're why we have a resilient grid that can serve our customers with affordable power on a daily basis. what we get for that is investors who are willing to put the upfront money to do things like buy the rock falls wind farm," said Greene.
However, that rate hike has not officially been approved. But PSO is legally allowed to go ahead and add the increase to your bill.
Commissioners get the final say on the rate. If they don't vote to approve it, you'll get a refund.
It's not clear when they will vote.
Another rate hike will come in 2025 to pay for solar and wind farms. PSO told Janna that your bill will go up again by $1.95, but they say the rise will go away after six months. Then, your bill will go down by another 64 cents.
PSO says even with the rate hike, its still some of the most affordable electricity in the country. In a chart provided by PSO, their electricity costs 1 percent less than the Oklahoma average and 18 percent less than the national average.
However, Oklahomans like Angela Martin don't agree.
"It's not like we want to be fancy house and all these gadgets. And no, we're just trying to live simply. And it's very difficult to live that way now."