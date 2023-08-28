Last week, Tulsa's Investigative Reporter Janna Clark told you about Medicare fraud involving COVID-19 tests.
Janna spoke with a man who said he received dozens of test kits at his home over the course of several months. Each kit charged $94 to Medicare.
Steven Hatcher says he received 60 kits during that time frame. He said it "ticks him off."
"I think it's pure fraud," said Hatcher. "People milking the Government for what they can get out of them."
Hatcher's Medicare statements showed the names of 13 different providers that sent him the COVID tests. They were sent from different locations across the country.
Some addresses were commercial buildings while some were listed as homes.
Many locations didn't have working phone numbers. Numbers that did work did not have a working voicemail box.
Janna did eventually reach one provider, Innovative Spine Care in New Jersey. Janna asked a representative why they would send COVID tests to someone who didn't ask for it.
She said, "I'm not part of anything to do with those COVID tests that were sent out. So unfortunately, I have no answers... that whole department works out of office."
She didn't have any way to contact that department, but she did offer to reverse two claims on Hatcher's Medicare.
Pharmacon Pharmacy in New York also couldn't explain how the COVID tests ended up at Hatcher's home.
They blamed a call center for telling them to send the tests, but they said they had no way to contact the center.
Jasmine Daniels is a Nurse Practitioner who billed Hatcher's Medicare twice in March. She said she's contracted with Televisit MD and she would reimburse Hatcher's Medicare.
"I don't know the process of how it was being requested," said Daniels. "So that's something that we're working on that's under investigation... that's the whole concern.... I did my part as a provider by offering the COVID testing to the patient."
Janna also called Televisit MD, who said they only send tests after they speak with patients who agree to take the tests.
However, Hatcher never told anyone that he wanted tests.
"Neither my wife, nor I, had requested nor wanted any of these kits," said Hatcher.
One Medicare patient in South Carolina is suing Televisit MD about multiple unsolicited calls "seeking authorization to send COVID testing kits."
Janna also found a similar lawsuit out of Pennsylvania against Gulf Coast Molecular Lab. That facility also sent tests to Hatcher.
Janna called the owner of that facility, but she has not yet heard back.
The labs Janna spoke with did say that they have stopped shipping out COVID tests.
Medicare would not agree to an interview, but they sent this statement saying in part:
"We have seen complaints increase about this, and we have identified instances of providers who started billing for an unusually high volume of test kits. We have taken immediate action to hold all payments for COVID-19 test kits and implemented over 100 provider payment suspensions."
Hatcher says he hasn't gotten a test kit since July. If you have also received these kits, you can report it to the Oklahoma Office of the Inspector General.
You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE to report it.