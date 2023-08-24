Did you know that the Oklahoma Insurance Department is tracking a rise in Medicaid fraud involving COVID-19 tests?
Oklahomans have reported getting packages delivered with COVID tests. The recipients don't ask for them, and most say they aren't even using the tests.
Tulsa's Investigative Reporter Janna Clark spoke with 70-year-old Steven Hatcher after he received a similar package.
He said he didn't think much of it. He thought Medicare was sending them and it was a standard practice.
However, Hatcher said he kept getting test kits in the mail. Packages showed up in February, March, April, May, June and July.
"Neither my wife nor I had requested, nor wanted any of these kits," said Hatcher.
Hatcher ended up with 60 tests. He noticed on his Medicare statement that every time he got a package, Medicare paid about $94.
"That's around $6,000 for the kits," said Hatcher.
The kits were sent from various labs across the country. Eventually, Hatcher called Medicare to complain.
He believes companies are billing Medicare just to get money out of them, wasting taxpayer's money for no reason.
Janna also contacted Medicare, who wouldn't agree to an on-air interview but sent a statement. They admitted that this is fraud.
A spokesperson says they've taken immediate action to hold all payments for COVID test kits and implemented over 100 provider payment suspensions.
Janna spoke with the Oklahoma Insurance Department, which is also investigating. She asked how fraudsters are getting people's Medicare information.
They don't know.
Hatcher said the fraud hurts everyone.
"You keep hearing, okay, Social Security, Medicare is going to go bankrupt. Blah, blah, blah. They're going to go bankrupt for paying six grand for something that the recipient didn't even ask for."
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa is also investigating the cases of fraud. The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 18 people across the country for various fraud schemes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It makes me madder than an old, wet hen," said Hatcher.