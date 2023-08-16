TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa attorney was taken into custody on camera Wednesday.
Ronald Durbin, who is currently suing the City of Tulsa, faces assault charges connected to an incident in March involving a city security guard.
He organized a press conference Wednesday morning as he planned to turn himself over to deputies. FOX23 was there when Durbin began talking about his desire for transparency from the City of Tulsa.
He also announced his intention to run for Mayor.
Durbin ended the press conference saying, "I'm gonna go get myself arrested." However, deputies would not allow members of the media to enter the building with Durbin.
Durbin tried to leave, but deputies took him into custody. Durbin began screaming, and appears to fall to the ground.
One of his supporters spoke about the dramatic scene.
"My heart stopped, I was panicking," said Courtney Young. "But I was being pushed back by the other officers. It all happened so quick. It's so out of line, and it's such a convenient thing with what's going on with him and the City. And with the judge...it's way too coincidental."
FOX23 first told you about that investigation on Monday.
Durbin filed a lawsuit against three Tulsa city councilors, accusing them of texting about city business during a public meeting.
"Councilors should not be talking in meetings. And if they got something to say, they should vocalize it so everybody can hear it."
That case took a turn after Durbin confronted the Tulsa County judge who is over the case, Tracy Priddy. Durbin accuses Priddy of deleting and changing court minutes.
Now, the Oklahoma Supreme Court is scheduled to hear this issue.
Durbin is also suing over the recently-passed Improve our Tulsa initiative. That lawsuit says Mayor Bynum called for small group meetings with city councilors outside of public meetings.
"All for the purpose of avoiding the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act. That's a serial meeting," said Durbin. "It's a series of meetings designed to not talk about the stuff during public city council meetings."
Janna reached out to the Mayor, judge, and the three city councilors about this. All of them said they are not allowed to talk about pending litigation.
The Oklahoma Bar Association also filed this 69 page complaint against Durbin last week. It says in a 2020 case, Durbin "conducted himself in a hostile, unprofessional behavior," and in a 2015 case, a client confronted him about his "lack of communication."
It also accuses Durbin of filing a "frivolous lawsuit to run up legal fees" in 2021.
"I call the timing of this just about perfect, in terms of them trying to discredit me, they've been getting hit with all this stuff, and they gotta try to find something," said Durbin.
Durbin says he tried to turn himself in at the Tulsa County jail last night, but they wouldn't take him because they didn't have the warrant.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says after looking at the videos and reports, they believe the deputies acted appropriately during the arrest.