BRISTOW, Okla. — For more than a decade, I've told you about the Superfund site in Bristow. Oil refineries closed decades ago and left toxic waste behind.
For the past year, the EPA worked to clean up contamination a quarter mile down the road.
Workers removed between 30 and 35,000 cubic yards of contamination, enough to fill up 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
The EPA says that's not even the worst area. It's across from the RV park. The church built right on top of it.
Jodi Lloyd went to that church.
"If they're coming in and bringing in equipment like this and fence like this and going to the effort to clean it up, it must not be that nice to be around," Jodi said.
Over the years, Jodi compiled a list of church members' medical problems like cancer, seizures and gall bladders removed.
"It surprised me how many children were having issues with their gall bladder," she said. "I also had a gall bladder issue and issues with toxins."
For more than 10 years, people have told me they think the toxins at the site made them sick.
They said no one would listen when they tried to tell someone the area was contaminated.
Last summer in August 2022, I told you about the "Exit 196 RV Park" that opened near the Turner Turnpike exit and Rt. 66.
The RV park is technically on the Superfund site. A 2021 letter from the EPA to the landowner says it's "within the investigative boundaries."
Testing showed the "soil isn't expected to pose potential health concerns."
but the "ground water" still needs tested.
Last year, I talked to the guys who opened the RV park.
"We wanted to make sure it was okay for people to live here, wasn't going to be affected, and we got clearance from DEQ and EPA," they said.
"There's no contamination found on this property," they continued.
But now a year later, I got a call from Mildred Goethe.
"It made me sick,: Mildred said. "Sick sick sick."
When asked why Mildred wanted to do the interview, she said she wasn't doing it for her.
"I'm doing this interview with you not for myself, because I'm burning up out here, I'm sweating, I'm sick, sobbing like a baby, but for the people of Bristow," Mildred answered. "Because there's good people here. There really, truly is, and they don't deserve to be treated in the manner that they had been treated in."
Mildred told me she moved from Nevada to be close to family and took a job as a manager at the RV park. She lived and worked here for 13 months. She says it took awhile to figure out it was a Superfund site.
She said she had no clue.
But her first clue was when she walked her dogs Rosie and Ellie along the fence line and saw a sign reading "Danger- keep out - contaminated area."
"I thought, oh my god. What is that? What does that mean?" she said.
Mildred said she asked the RV park owner about it.
"He told me not to worry about that. He said that was nothing," she said.
She had to Google it to find out she was living on a Superfund site. That scared her because she already had a compromised immune system.
"I have autoimmune deficiency disease, I can't fight off anything," she said.
Mildred says she was feeling "well" until she arrived to the site.
"The breathing problems have gotten so bad," she explained. "I use a nebulizer. Now I'm on four inhalers."
Kelsey Bufford with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says there's no way the toxins at the site are a danger to Mildred or anyone at the RV park.
"In order for humans to be adversely affected, they would have to be exposed to this contamination for long periods of time. By long, I mean 40 plus years, 70 plus years," Kelsey with DEQ said.
From our FOX23 Skyview drone, you can see the whole area. To the south of the RV park is the Superfund cleanup site. They're separated by a road.
To the north of the park, another clean-up site.
Mildred says she watched trucks use a makeshift road to haul away contamination.
"The ground may be safe right here. Until that water up there and the contaminated property. It rained and washed everything down here. How can that still be safe," she said.
"Sometimes the runoff water will come down through the RV park," I mentioned to Kelsey.
"It's highly unlikely anyone would be affected by the runoff," Kelsey said. "They are not there long enough to have any adverse effects from these sources."
I asked Mildred what she thinks it is about the RV park.
"I think even though that place, the land itself, may have been repurposed, the areas around outside of it are all still full of toxins and it's all blowing right down there in it," she said. "I mean, when does the wind not blow in Oklahoma?"
Mildred says it wasn't just her, her dogs got sick too. Ellie got bladder stones and Rosie, an older dog, started getting bad nose bleeds that the vets couldn't explain.
"Her nose busted open and it bled all over everything in my house," Mildred said.
Rosie didn't make it.
When asked what they thought was wrong with Ellie, Mildred said she believed she sniffed too many toxins that blew up from the site onto the RV park.
When I asked the DEQ if there were any issues like that that could affect pets, Kelsey said that is something that would need to be discussed with a vet.
"Is it possible that stirring up that dirt, stirring up the contamination, the wind could blow some of that contamination into the air and hurt people nearby?" I asked.
"That is highly unrealistic. And I will say that because EPA hired contractors to go out there and do the work," Kelsey with DEQ said. "These people again are very professional, they know exactly what they're doing."
But people at the RV park told me off camera, they saw dirt blow in from the cleanup site.
"It was a significant amount to make like a dust cloud, a poof of dirt that would come off the trucks," Mildred said.
Mildred said it was would blow into the RV park and sometimes when she was walking her dog and the wind would blow, she'd have to cover her face.
I just found out the RV park is up for sale for nearly $1 million. I left my business card for the park owners.
Bill Newton, one of the owners, texted me back and said Mildred "didn't work for us."
But Mildred shared text messages she says proves she worked there. She says they're from Bill asking her about collecting rent.
People living at the RV park told me they thought she was the manager.
Bill also said in the text it was Mildred's "RV full of mold" making her sick.
Mildred claimed Bill had never even been in her trailer. After that, Bill stopped responding.
"I just have so many people that have been asking me this question. And like, how is it okay, to be right across the street, is this the best idea to build
an RV park, right there amidst all of this cleanup?" I asked the DEQ
"I fully understand the concern," Kelsey with the DEQ said. "EPA has gone in multiple times. And they have done different assessments and investigations focusing on the soil of that RV properties. The results are telling us yes, it is okay for humans and their pets to stay in that RV park."
"In no way, shape or form where we want to put human lives or the environment, for that matter, in danger," she continued.
Mildred doesn't agree with that. In fact, she recently moved out of that RV park to the other side of town.
"They're not protecting human health. I don't know what they're doing but they are not protecting human health," she said.