TULSA, Okla. — We're hearing from the Interim Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools (TPS), Dr. Ebony Johnson, after she officially took office Saturday morning. This comes after Dr. Deborah Gist resigned in an effort to keep the district from a state takeover.
Johnson was born and raised in north Tulsa. She graduated from TPS and raised her kids here. Her son graduated from Rogers High School and her daughter is finishing up at Booker T. Washington High School. Johnson told FOX23, she is Tulsa Public Schools.
"I'll get real excitable and defensive about how great we are and so as a former teacher, former student, teacher, a former principal, former assistant principal, teachers’ coach, chief learning officer, moving into interim superintendent, yeah, I'm all about how amazing we are," she said.
Johnson said she's aware that she's taking a position at a time of a major clean-up effort to improve reading scores and get the district off the failing list. She also said she's making sure students and teachers have the resources needed to succeed.
"We've done quite a bit of work building out our Tulsa Way for Learning and I think it'll be critically important that we take what we built out to ensure as we look at a side-by-side of that work with our Oklahoma State Standards as well as our Oklahoma Academic Standards it'll be really important that we move in the direction of grading those two so that when our students are taking their tests in April they're very ready," she said.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has been critical of TPS. He said the district must improve, otherwise he'll take over. Johnson said she's communicating with him.
During the State Board of Education meeting in August, the board decided the district needs to present updates every month to track the district's success. Walters said he'd like them to present updates once a month for three months. Johnson questions the timeline to improve.
"I have not actually seen that three-month language in any type of resolution or board approved as a three-month timeline. I know that the three-month was mentioned, but I'm not sure about the validity of what we do with that three months or what's expected for a year and beyond so those are some questions I still have I need to get clarity on, but I will say that if we are working in what was stated around the three-month time period I feel very confident around our team and the continuous improvement cycles our teams are looking at that data and reporting it back to me on a weekly basis," Johnson said.
She made it clear, she's in this for the long haul.