SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The SWAT team spent hours speaking with a man who'd barricaded himself in to a dumpster area behind an urgent care.
"The entire time we were talking to him, he pretty much had a gun to his head," said Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner. "He would put it down, change hands, those kinds of things. He was a attempting, we were talking about suicide."
Enzbrenner said the standoff started around 3:20 p.m. Friday afternoon when officers were called to reports of someone stealing something from Walmart.
"They went in to go get him, he fired a gun at one of the officers, the officer wasn't hit, he returned fire and then got to safety," Enzbrenner explained.
Police said the man then ran across the parking lot and to the dumpster.
Edward Grady was nearby picking up his wife from work.
"I was standing out by my car at the other end of the parking lot, I heard shots," Grady said. "I think I heard five, maybe four, but enough, and you could tell they were gun shots, not anything else."
People who were in a Tropical Smoothie store and the urgent care were locked inside and told to shelter in place. Frances Jackson just happened to be visiting the doctor when everything started.
"All the receptionists came out and the nurses and the doctors and they said, 'We have to get you in to safety so we're going to put you in the x-ray room because it's lined with metal,'" Jackson explained.
Around 7 p.m., the man gave himself up to police. Jackson said it was quite scary.
"Very sobering, you know," she said. "And to feel like you're not safe anywhere, you're not safe at school, you're not safe at the doctor."