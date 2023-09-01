FOX23 gets a look at TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist's 'mutual separation agreement'
Tanya Modersitzki
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
The matches are held at LaFortune Park in south Tulsa. Read MoreVideo: The second annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic brings hundreds of players to T-Town
The 2nd Annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic tournament is being held at LaFortune Park over Labor Day weekend and has brought members of the increasingly large pickleball community from all over O… Read MoreThe second annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic brings hundreds of players to T-Town
Deputy Chief Warner says they look at the celebration as a homecoming with cultural and traditional games like the tribal pow wow. Read MoreVideo: Cherokee Nation celebrates 71st Cherokee National holiday
Volunteers came together for a special construction project Friday morning. Meals on Wheels and the Home Depot Foundation partnered to build a new ramp for 87-year-old veteran Norman Jones. Read MoreVideo: Meals on Wheels, Home Depot partner to build Tulsa veteran new wheelchair ramp
The Cherokee Nation announced they are celebrating their 71st Cherokee National Holiday over Labor Day weekend with both longtime favorite activities and also new events. Read MoreCherokee Nation celebrates 71st Cherokee National Holiday
Fans gather to listen to their favorite artists and rock out at Rocklahoma! Read MoreVideo: Rocklahoma kicks off in Pryor
We are getting a look at Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist's mutual separation agreement. Read MoreFOX23 gets a look at TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist's 'mutual separation agreement'
FOX23 speaks with organizers of Boats, Beats, and Barbecue, a community event to take place over Labor Day weekend with good food and live music. Read MoreVideo: Foodie Friday - Boats, Beats, and Barbecue event to be at Grand Lake for local fundraising
Volunteers came together for a special construction project Friday morning. Meals on Wheels and the Home Depot Foundation partnered to build a new ramp for 87-year-old veteran Norman Jones. Read MoreMeals on Wheels, Home Depot partner to build Tulsa veteran new wheelchair ramp
The daughter of the infamous BTK Killer talks about new evidence found linking her father to an Oklahoma case. Read MoreVideo: Daughter of BTK Killer talks about new evidence linked to OK case
The Hope Playground at Whiteside Park is the largest of its kind in the state, with features that are all-inclusive. Read MoreVideo: All-inclusive playground opens in midtown Tulsa
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Governor Stitt says Oklahoma should eliminate state income tax
-
"Mass exodus" seen at Booker T. Washington football game, gun recovered, suspect on the run
-
WWII submarine, the USS Batfish, may face eviction
-
Family and friends remember teenager killed in Broken Arrow shooting
-
OHP identifies victims following deadly crash on Turner Turnpike