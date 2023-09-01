TPS Board of Education accepts resignation of Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist
TULSA, Okla. — We are getting a look at Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist's mutual separation agreement.
 
This comes after news last month that she is leaving the district in an effort to keep the district from the state takeover.
 
FOX23 told you how TPS' accreditation was at stake, but the State Board of Education approved Accreditation with deficiencies.
 
It's been a little over one week since Gist announced she is resigning.
 
"I didn't want to walk away," she said. "But I also believe that the children always have to come first. It seemed evident it was necessary to, to step away."
 
We're now getting a look at Gist's separation agreement. The board approved a lump sum severance check of $199,913, which will be paid by October 7. She'll also be paid for her unused vacation days which is more than $50,000 and $5,000 to cover COBRA insurance for six months, all of which will also be paid by October. Her annuity contribution will be paid until next June.
 
With TPS still receiving backlash and potential pending legal obligations with a federal investigation regarding the embezzlement case with the former talent manager, Devin Fletcher, and the district waiting on audit results from the state.
 
The agreements included making sure Gist cooperates as a witness, if needed.
The agreement says:
 
"The Superintendent agrees that she will cooperate in any manner responsibly requested by the District in connection with such legal proceedings, including, but not limited to, meeting and conferring with the District's legal counsel and preparing for and serving as a trial and deposition witness in any proceeding."
 
Documents also showed interim Dr. Ebony Johnson's base salary, which is $270,000. These salaries are average for larger Oklahoma school districts.
 
Johnson's first day as interim superintendent is September 16.

