TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 has exclusive security video that shows the moments after police said Anthony Watson pulled a gun on Domino's Pizza workers.
The video is from a business across the street from Domino's, where you can see what appears to be a dark SUV pull out of the parking lot, almost hit another car and then take off north on 33rd Street, fleeing the scene pretty quickly.
You can see many of the officers pulling in and some immediately taking off in the direction the black car was going.
Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said moments before all the commotion, Watson was pointing a gun at people working at the Domino's.
“The suspect was outside the parking lot, came in causing a fuss over his pizza not being delivered on time,” Bean said. “Suspect goes back out to his vehicle, retrieves a small frame black pistol.”
Police said they were able track the man down to the address he put on the delivery for his order.
“Officers went and surrounded the house,” Bean said.
Watson has previous felony convictions. Police said when they went to arrest him, his wife came to the door.
“Eventually, we were able to get ahold of his wife inside the house and she came out and then he came out and tried to drag her back into the house,” Bean said.
Bean said, at that point, officers made their move.
“They took less lethal measures,” Bean said.
A woman emailed the FOX23 newsroom saying she is the wife of Watson and that there never was a gun. We reached back out to her to tell his side of the story but have not heard back.
Watson is in David L. Moss on a $45,000 bond.