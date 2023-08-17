TULSA, Okla. — The FBI has confirmed they had agents in both east Tulsa and Chouteau on Thursday.
They say they were carrying out what they called "court authorized law enforcement activity."
Agents and police took several people into custody at The Woods Apartments near 15th and South Memorial.
A woman we talked with says she saw law enforcement take away at least 10 young women and four young men from the same apartment.
She says one of the women was holding a baby.
Martie Duck has lived at the woods for two years and says while she's called the police on people living in that apartment several times, she's never seen anything like this.
"They were all over the complex. And one was using a bullhorn to tell them to come out with their hands up," she explained. "The girls came first, and then a guy would come once in a while."
The FBI has not said exactly what they were doing or who they were after, but only that they were there.