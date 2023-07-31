TULSA, Okla. — Loved ones of man killed in a drive-by shooting on Hwy 169 over the weekend are seeking answers.
Terrence McElwee who was 31 years old died on Sunday morning.
Terrence McElwee’s family said they are devastated. Dayshell Sallis is two months pregnant and has a 2-year-old son with McElwee. She said she can't believe he’s gone.
"I just broke down crying," Sallis said. "I didn't believe it at first. I'm like, you're sure you got the right Terrence?"
Tulsa Police said McElwee was a passenger in a car going southbound on Hwy 169 just after 4 a.m. on Sunday when another driver fired multiple shots at the vehicle.
Officers said the car was so damaged from the bullets that it broke down near 31st Street.
McElwee died at the scene from a gun shot to the head.
"He loved all his kids," Sallis said. "He'd make sure all of us were straight, he was a kind person."
McElwee had five kids in total, all under 9 years old. The youngest just 2 months old.
Sallis said McElwee loved music and was a good dad.
"I want him to be remembered as a good person, a good daddy," she said. "He was good to everybody so this is devastating. That this even happened, it just doesn't seem real."
McElwee was an uncle to 14-year-old Josiah who said he has a lot of memories with him.
"Playing games with him and taking me to football games and stuff," Josiah explained.
Police are still investigating. They said they don’t know why the shooting happened and are still looking for the person who did it.
McElwee’s friend, Sky Flackes, is calling for an end to gun violence.
"We always say these black young men and stuff, but we're leaving them without an example, you know, without a dad to show them and it's just due to gun violence," Flackes said.
Sallis said the family has many unanswered questions and is calling for justice.
"I just hope they find the person who's responsible for this," Sallis said. "Anybody come forward, just do the right thing, you know, this is a devastating situation."
"These kids got to live without a daddy for the rest of their life now," she continued. "I just got to take it in that he's not coming back no more."
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.