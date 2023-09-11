OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The daughter of the BTK serial killer, Kerri Rawson is helping Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden with his investigation of the 1976 cold case of Pawhuska woman Cynthia Kinney.
Virden showed FOX23, off the record, more of the evidence he said he's using to build a case, including BTK killer Dennis Rader's maps, a book that was never published, as well as some of the patterns he's found by researching Rader.
Virden also believes that a sketch of Rader's could possibly be Kinney.
FOX23 Evening Anchor Sara Whaley was the only Oklahoma journalist Rawson agreed to talk with face-to-face.
During the conversation, Rawson explained why she thinks the investigation is legitimate.
"We went through a lot of like his, like project notes and records and photos," Rawson said. "And then the next day, we drove up to see him."
Rawson said the plan was to see Rader and then drive around and try and find places Kinney could be buried.
"We're trying to match project names with photos, with recreations, with bondage, with victims that are missing, or we have found murdered," she said.
Rawson said she wants to know if Rader killed Cynthia Kinney and if one of his drawings could be of her.
"I want the family and anybody that I serve and work for or contact to know that this is absolutely 100 percent justified true, heartfelt, hard work that we've done," Virden said.
Virden said they were hoping to go under the radar with the investigation, but every day he feels like the investigation is getting closer to finding those long-awaited answers.
"You know, I wouldn't be doing this if I wasn't 100 percent making progress," he said.
Rawson said it kills her to think anyone would would assume the investigation was for an illegitimate cause.
"It's not okay to do that," Rawson said. "I mean, I'm literally bending over backwards to come here and now working 12-15 hour days like going in. I lifted a Do-Not-Contact order to go see my dad to help find Kinney, you know? Like that's the reality, and like, I don't do politics. I mean, if people are playing politics, they're literally playing it on the back of victims, but also on like the back of law enforcement that are just doing the right thing and then on my family too. So like to me, it's pretty disgusting at this point."