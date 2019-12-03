Four Tulsa elementary schools recommended for closure, consolidation

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa Public Schools is suggesting the closure or consolidation of four of its elementary schools amid an upcoming budget redesign.
- Teachers told FOX23 that Mark Twain, Jones, Wright, and Grimes elementary schools are being recommended to close.
- No official decisions have been made at this time.
- This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
Trending Stories
Related Headlines
- Boy born blind paints picture of American flag, gets response from President Trump
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Oklahoma boy fighting genetic disorder asks for Christmas cards
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Ready-to-eat items sold at Trader Joe's, other chains recalled amid listeria fears
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Indiana police seeking man with 'Crime Pays' tattooed on forehead
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}