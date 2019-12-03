  • Four Tulsa elementary schools recommended for closure, consolidation

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Tulsa Public Schools is suggesting the closure or consolidation of four of its elementary schools amid an upcoming budget redesign.
    • Teachers told FOX23 that Mark Twain, Jones, Wright, and Grimes elementary schools are being recommended to close.
    • No official decisions have been made at this time.
    • This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
    • DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone

    Trending Stories

    Related Headlines

    Trending Video

    Indiana police seeking man with 'Crime Pays' tattooed on forehead

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories