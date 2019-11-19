Four people escape north Tulsa house fire; authorities suspect arson

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a north Tulsa home Monday.
- Tulsa firefighters were called to the fire around 4 a.m. on Trenton near Pine and Utica.
- Four people were inside at the time of the fire but made it out OK.
- Firefighters say the front half of the home is a "total loss."
- Investigators say they suspect the fire could have been intentionally set.
- Authorities are looking for two of the people who made it out -- Joshua Davis and Diane Jumper -- who they say have information about what happened.
- Anyone with any information can call (918) 596-ARSN.
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
Related Headlines
Trending Stories
- 'God has been calling me': Kanye West speaks to large crowd at Houston church
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- 7 employees fired after fighting in Milwaukee Popeyes
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Missouri teen who died of cancer gets last wish as sports cars line funeral procession
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Young girl surprised by TPD officer in dance video
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}