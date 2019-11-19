  • Four people escape north Tulsa house fire; authorities suspect arson

    Amanda Gilbert

    TULSA, Okla. -  Quick Facts:

    • Firefighters are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a north Tulsa home Monday.
    • Tulsa firefighters were called to the fire around 4 a.m. on Trenton near Pine and Utica.
    • Four people were inside at the time of the fire but made it out OK.
    • Firefighters say the front half of the home is a "total loss."
    • Investigators say they suspect the fire could have been intentionally set.
    • Authorities are looking for two of the people who made it out -- Joshua Davis and Diane Jumper -- who they say have information about what happened.
    • Anyone with any information can call (918) 596-ARSN.
