TULSA, Okla. – Four people were hurt in a shootout after a concert early Saturday, Tulsa police said.
Tulsa police were called to help with crowd control after hundreds of people started to gather after a concert near 11th and South Sheridan.
Around 2 a.m., shots were fired and there was a shootout involving multiple people, even event security, police said.
One person was shot in the leg, one person suffered a graze to the foot, one person was discovered with a gunshot wound nearby at 900 North Sandusky and a fourth victim was shot in the head, police said.
Police said they are still investigating what led to the shootout.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677. Tipsters can remain anonymous.