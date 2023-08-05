MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – Four girls were injured after a lightning strike at a popular swimming hole Saturday in Mayes County, GRDA officials said.
Justin Alberty with the Grand River Dam Authority said the girls were in the water around 10:45 a.m. at Blue Hole Park when they were struck by lightning.
Two of the girls were taken to a Pryor hospital by personal vehicle and the other two girls were transported by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital, Alberty said.
No other injuries were reported.
GRDA police, Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, Chimney Rock Fire Department and Kenwood Fire Department responded.
Blue Hole Park is located seven miles east of Salina.