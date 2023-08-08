TULSA, Okla. — Fostering Connections is hosting a back to school supplies giveaway for families who are in out-of-home care.
"It's one of our best events," said Interim Executive Director Amy Jenson. "This is just a chance for us to give back to our families and friends that are in out-of-state or out-of-home care. So that's your kinship, foster care, guardianship, trial reunification and adoption."
Jenson said students will be given their entire school supply list of necessary items and if they attend a school requiring uniforms, they will also get two tops and bottoms.
Jenson said the feedback has been very positive from the students.
"We had a little boy that was just in here who got a Mario backpack and that is his favorite," she said. "And he about fainted when I handed him the Mario lunchbox that went with it. So it's been such a delight to see them get to come in and get the things that they need."
Jenson said, a lot of the time, the kids have nothing when entering foster care, and to give them the same items as what their classmates have is always a fun and rewarding experience.
Besides the school supply giveaway, Fostering Connections also provides different necessary items throughout the year.
"Families can come here once a month and get outfits. We provide four tops, four bottoms," Jenson said. "We also have car seats and high chairs and everything like that. We just want them to be able to have the things that they need."
Jenson said in the past few says, Fostering Connections has served 410 children and that number is growing. For those who would like to donate to the cause, you can donate school supplies at the resource center or donate online.
Can you imagine living with a new family, going to a new school and trying to fit in during a chaotic time?
At Fostering Connections, we work to provide normalcy and fill those gaps for children in foster care.
Please consider donating these items for our back to school supply giveaway for our friends in foster care.
Drop off supplies at our Resource Center
Shop our Amazon wish list —> https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/7L5GGKZQGGVC
Or make a monetary donation —> http://bit.ly/3Dwxbod
