LAWTON, Okla. — A federal grand jury indicted a Lawton woman and former army training manager at Fort Sill on corruption charges.
Candy Hanza was the general manager of a hotel in Lawton. Alfred Palma managed the Institutional Training Directed Lodging and Meals (“ITDLM”) program at Fort Sill.
Both are charged with bribery, while Hanza was also charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says Palma would book hotel rooms for soldiers who attended on-post trainings. The DOJ says Hanza paid Palma to direct soldiers to the hotel she managed at the time. The indictment alleges Hanza then personally profited through her own scheme to defraud the hotel owners and launder the resulting proceeds.
Candy Hanza spoke during the Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce event in 2022 as part of the Medicine Park Economic Authority. She is pictured in the tan jacket on the left.
Hanza and Palma will be arraigned in federal court.
If found guilty of bribery, they each face up to fifteen years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000.00 or three times the monetary value of the bribes, and up to three years of supervised release.
Hanza additionally faces up to twenty years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, and up to three years of supervised release if convicted of wire fraud, as well as up to ten years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, and up to three years of supervised upon conviction for money laundering.