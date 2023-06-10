WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Fort Gibson Public Schools is mourning the loss of a 2022 graduate and a current student after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) recovered two bodies from Fort Gibson Lake on Saturday.
OHP said around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, four people were jumping off rocks into Fort Gibson Lake at Rocky Point Park.
According to OHP, a storm quickly moved in with high winds and large waves, making it hard for them to get out of the water.
OHP said three of the four were able to get out, but 19-year-old Damian Mayton of Okay started to struggle.
According to OHP, a 16-year-old male, also of Okay, went back in to help Damian but the two went under and did not resurface.
OHP said their bodies were recovered on Saturday morning.
OHP did not identify the 16-year-old.
In a social media post, Fort Gibson Public Schools (FGPS), posted about Damian’s death, as well as the death of his brother.
“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we share the news of the untimely passing of Kalub and Damian Mayton, cherished members of the Tiger family. Damian a 2022 graduate and Kalub a high school student will be sorely missed in our community. Our deepest condolences are extended to the family, friends, and all those who have been touched by this devastating loss,” they said.
FGPS said any student, parent or staff who need support can visit the Administration Building or call 918-315-0451.
A GoFundMe has been started for the two funerals.
There will also be a public candlelight service at Rocky Point at 6 p.m. on Monday.