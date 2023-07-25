MUSKOGEE County, Okla. — A Fort Gibson man made his first in-person court appearance Tuesday where he was charged with the murder of his wife.

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Joey Whorton after 47-year-old Julie Adreon’s body was discovered in the backyard of her home July 18.

Whorton was arrested at 1 a.m. the next day, but it wasn't until Tuesday that he was officially charged in court for the crime.

Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons said Whorton was found in Pittsburg County.

“Then our investigators wrote some search warrants and went down there and searched the residence where he was located,” Simmons explained. “Tried to find additional evidence of the crime and he was arrested for murder and brought back and put in the Muskogee County Jail.”

Simmons said deputies had been to the home where Julie and Whorton lived many times in the past on domestic calls.

FOX23 did some digging, and learned Julie had filed for an annulment in February 2021, about eight weeks after marrying Whorton in January. Two months later, she ended up dismissing that legal action.

Court records show she filed a petition for a protective order in September 2021, but dismissed that in October.

She also petitioned the court for a dissolution of marriage last spring, but changed her mind about a week later.

We asked her daughter, Kylee Adreon, about her mother’s relationship with Whorton.

“When they were split she would come and she would you know, 'I’m so sorry, I want a relationship back with you guys,' and then she I guess got lonely and he was there and that’s how he got her back every time," Kylee said.

Kylee said at the beginning of her mom's relationship, she wasn't allowed to talk to her.

Julie's last protective order against Whorton was filed in January, but she changed her mind later that month, asking the judge to dismiss it.

“She really tried but once you’re so deep in, you can't get out, and for any family members that can see this in a relationship, do not give up," Kylee said.

Kylee believes Whorton is responsible for her mother’s death. As far as cause of death, MCSO said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is processing the scene so they don’t have the cause of death at this time.

Julie worked for the City of Muskogee for 20 years as an administrative assistant in the Office of Public Works. She leaves behind two adult children. Kylee wants her mother to be remembered for how loving she was.

For more information on where to go in a domestic violence situation, you can call 800-799-7233.