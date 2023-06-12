Fort Gibson community remembers two teen boys who lost their lives cliff jumping

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. -- A candlelight vigil is being held at Rocky Point for the two boys who drowned in Fort Gibson on Saturday.
Saturday June 10, OHP recovered two bodies frm Fort Gibson. Friday night the boys had been jumping off cliffs with two other friends.
“We soon realized it was probably not gonna be a rescue. It was gonna be a recovery because by the time we got out there the victims had been under the water a good 20 minutes,” said Wagoner County Sherriff Chris Elliott.
Elliott explains they sent out deputies when the 911 call came in. He says the swimmers got caught up in a storm while jumping off cliffs. Elliott says two boys made it out but Damian and Kalub Mayton did not.
“High gusty winds, high whitecaps. It was actually throwing the swimmers up against the rocks there,” said Elliott.
Elliott says the swimmers were not in a designated swim area and it made it more difficult for the boys to get to safety.
"We encourage everybody, if you’re gonna come out to Lake Fort Gisbon stay in the designated swim areas,” said Elliott
Elliott says these deaths have made an impact on the community of Wagoner.
"Right now this community is trying to recover from this tragedy. Whenever we lose people like this on a tragic accident, there’s a lot of healing that has to take place,” said Elliott.