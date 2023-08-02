UPDATE (08/02; 4:02 p.m.) — Former Union Public Schools security guard and Jenks Public Schools substitute, Carlos Hopkins, was sentenced to 9 years in prison and 11 years suspended.
His sentencing comes after he was charged for three counts of using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor.
JENKS, Okla. — A former Jenks student is speaking out, and his story suggests that a former Jenks substitute and Union school security guard may have been preying on students for years prior to his arrest.
Tulsa police arrested Carlos Hopkins on seven counts of using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor Thursday. Court records indicate that seven victims told investigators their communication with Hopkins started innocently, but then it escalated to sexual in nature.
Tulsa Police's Public Information Officer Danny Bean broke down the arrest for FOX23.
"Union Public Schools came straight to the detective with the information they were getting from their students," Bean said. "Multiple kids between 13 and 15 [years old]."
Bean continued, "Started off having friendly conversations with the kids, then got into talking about their genitalia ... asking for pictures, sending them pictures."
"People are starting to come forward too with similar allegations," Bean explained. "So we could see more charges pop up.
Lakota, a former Jenks student, told FOX23 that's exactly how it went for him. He said Hopkins started talking to him when he was in the 8th grade back in 2013.
"He was my math substitute teacher one day," Lakota recalled.
He said at first, he thought Hopkins was cool because be would buy him alcohol. But now that he's an adult, he realizes that was predatory behavior.
"He would come over and pick me up," he recalled. "I would sneak out of my house, we'd get tacos and root beer. And we would go play Call of Duty at his place."
He continued, "He got a little comfortable with me and asked, 'How big is your...' and 'You send me videos of you doing stuff...' Then, I realized I ran into a creep here."
Lakota said he was embarrassed to come forward with his story.
"I was embarrassed to go to anyone about it. So I didn't come forth to any teachers or anyone," he explained. "[The kids] were a lot more forthcoming than I was."
He continue, "I commend those kids. They're very strong."
Bean told FOX23 if more students come forward, Hopkins may face additional charges.
This is a developing story.