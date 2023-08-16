TULSA, Okla. — A former special education teacher aid with Tulsa Public Schools filed a lawsuit against the district, Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist and East Central Middle School Principal Alpha Benson.
FOX23 spoke to Megan Slinkard in March. She said then she thought she was fired for trying to fight for her son, who she says has special needs and was continuously bullied at East Central Middle School.
She said he also wasn't getting the resources he needed.
The civil lawsuit claims Slinkard and her husband's constitutional rights were violated when she was fired and when Jon Slinkard was denied the chance to speak at a public school board meeting.
The lawsuit says Slinkard's son had a prescribed IEP at Cushing schools before moving to Tulsa in 2022.
She says he was never given a schedule to include special services, he was disciplined for having a fidget toy that was prescribed in his previous IEP and he was jumped in a school bathroom but she was never informed.
The complaint says TPS fired her, "alleging verbal abuse of of TPS staff...and violation of TPS policy regarding alleged behavior during a school lockdown."
Tulsa Public Schools released this statement on the claims earlier this year:
"We have worked extensively with the family and will continue to do everything we can to ensure that we are meeting the needs of this student and every one of our students."
This is a developing story.