TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa Boys’ Home employee found with child pornography will spend the next 35 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.
FOX23 told you about the arrest of Matthew Whitaker last summer after his Twitter account was flagged for images of child pornography.
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation notified them that Whitaker's account was flagged and they went into action.
TCSO said they ran a search warrant on Whitaker’s home and electronics, finding 7,000 pictures of naked children and a sex doll that looked like a child.
This week, Whitaker pleaded guilty to nine out of the ten counts he was charged with and was sentenced to 35 years on each count to run concurrently.
After release, he will have five years of post-imprisonment supervision and must register as a sex offender.
It's important to note, FOX23 was told none of the children Whitaker had images of were of Tulsa Boys’ Home children.