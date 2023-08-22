TULSA, Okla. — A former State Department of Education (SDE) board member is speaking up and telling Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) the current administration is breaking the rules. This comes as the district is two days away from knowing its accreditation status.
Tim Gilpin, the former SDE board member, spoke during a TPS board meeting Monday night with the hope to give the board, families, and the community insight on what he says is happening as the district's accreditation is at stake.
According to Gilpin, SDE and State Superintendent Ryan Walters are breaking rules and regulations and are instead dangling the district's accreditation over their heads.
"A political move to decapitate the school district's leadership," Gilpin said.
Gilpin said SDE is suppose to offer support to TPS.
"The State Department of Education goes into the districts and helps and try to assist leadership and that, I'm sorry to say, is not happening." He said. "Help the district, assist the district to provide things needed in school districts across that state. That means the professionals from the top to the bottom."
In a statement Matt Langston with SDE said, "Gilpin is misinformed and does not have any knowledge of the current situation. Rather than searching for a headline, he should get into a classroom and read to kids."
Gilpin told the district's board, the state board will listen to them and to not be divided right now.
"All of us need to be united for the sake of the kids and the teachers because by no mistake what's happening right now is chaos for the students and teachers," he said.
SDE will vote on the district's accreditation this Thursday.
Also this Thursday, Tulsa Classroom Teachers' Association is inviting supporters of the district to two pep rallies to cheer on students and staff. They star at 8 a.m at Nathan Hale and East Central High Schools.