LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — A former undersheriff in LeFlore County has been sentenced for using excessive force.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Kendall Morgan of Shady Point was sentenced to 22 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release for violating the civil rights of a handcuffed detainee.
Morgan pleaded guilty Nov. 8 2022. At the time, he admitted that on Jan. 25, 2017 he repeatedly struck a person under arrest and in handcuffs. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the man was not resisting arrest and posed no threat.
"The reputation of the entire law enforcement profession is tarnished when an officer betrays the oath to protect and serve," said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. "The sentencing of Mr. Morgan sends a clear message that the FBI will not tolerate anyone who dishonors the badge by using excessive force."
The sentencing happened in Muskogee, with the judge saying Morgan will remain in U.S. Marshal custody until he can be taken to a prison to serve his sentence.
"Law enforcement officers are bound by oath to serve and protect all citizens equally—this requires consistency, compassion, and respect for the dignity of all," said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. "The defendant violated that oath, and justice demands he pay the price for blatantly disregarding the law and the civil rights of others."
Morgan faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.