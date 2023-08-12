A former Oklahoma police officer was charged this week after federal prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a woman during a traffic stop last year and then tried to falsify records during a follow up investigation, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
Former Savanna Police Department police officer Jeffery Scott Smith Jr., 35, is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under the color of law and two counts of falsification of records, according to an indictment, which was unsealed on Friday.
According to the indictment, on Nov. 2, 2022, in Pittsburg County, Smith, while on duty as an SPD police officer, conducted a traffic stop on a car in which the victim was a passenger.
Count one of the indictment charges Smith with depriving the victim of her right to bodily integrity when he sexually assaulted the victim during the traffic stop, prosecutors said.
That indictment alleges that Smith’s conduct resulted in bodily injury to the victim and included the commission of a nonconsensual sexual act with the victim.
Counts two and three of the indictment charge Smith with knowingly altering, concealing, covering up and falsifying an SPD record by deactivating his SPD body worn camera and SPD dashboard camera during the traffic stop, with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence an investigation into his sexual misconduct, prosecutors said.
If convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison on the civil rights count and 20 years in prison on each of the obstruction of justice counts.
The FBI Oklahoma City Field Office is investigating the case, with assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith is scheduled to be in court Aug. 14 for an arraignment hearing.