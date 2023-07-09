MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A former Morris Public Schools teacher was sentenced to 180 months in prison for sexually abusing students, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
On July 7, 2022, Dallas Tyler Ewton, age 41 of Morris, pleaded guilty to two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country and one count of Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country.
Ewton was sentenced to 180 months each for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country and 6 months for the one count of Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country, all to be served consecutively.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ewton admitted to sexually abusing a student between April 2012 and June 2016 and to abusing a different student between September 2019 and January 2020.
“This case represents a nightmare scenario for any parent,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “The defendant took advantage of the time-honored relationship of teacher and student to prey on his victims.”