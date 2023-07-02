TULSA, Okla. — A former fugitive wanted for a series of sex crimes that took place over the span of twenty years to four children pleaded guilty late last week to all charges against him.
FOX23 covered extensively the search for Jimmie McGlothlin when his ran from law enforcement back in December 2022 after 14 felony charges were filed against him. He disappeared until last March when he turned himself in to a security guard at the Tulsa Zoo after saying he had been living in abandoned buildings in the heavily wooded Mohawk Park north of Tulsa International Airport. McGlothlin said he was tired of running at that point.
Last Thursday, McGlothlin pleaded guilty and asked for immediate sentencing and transfer into the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) in relation to one count of child abuse by injury, eleven counts of lewd molestation and two counts of manufacturing child pornography.
A judge accepted his guilty plea and sentenced him to decades in prison, but they are all to run concurrently. When totaled up, McGlothlin was sentenced to 50 years in prison, 10 of those years are suspended. 40 of those years must be spent behind bars. He will also get credit for time served.
Once he is released from prison he must pay $2,800 and register as a sex offender.
He is also forbidden to ever have contact again with three of his victims.
McGlothlin requested to be transferred into ODOC custody immediately, but as of Sunday night, he had not shown up in their custody yet.