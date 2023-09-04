TULSA, Okla. — The Route 66 Historical Village said they feel betrayed after former executive Alexander Tyler admitted to embezzling money from them.
Tyler was the executive of the Route 66 Historical village and embezzled over $5,000 from them by renting out the event center and keeping the money for himself, according to court documents.
Since Tyler had no longer been with the village, he organized the 918 Food Festival which was held at Route 66 last year. However, since he admitted to the embezzlement, Route 66 wanted no ties to the festival. This year's event, which happened over the weekend, was moved to 18th and Boston.
According to court records, Tyler took the money because, "He needed it."
The village board released a statement regarding the situation.
"Our entire board was hurt and deeply saddened. The act was especially devastating, knowing that many Tulsa companies and community members had invested their hard-earned money to support our endeavors," the board said. "When the board became aware of alleged improprieties, we started pursuing legal remedies accordingly."
FOX23 reached out to Tyler for a statement as well. He said his lawyer would do an interview, but they have not been in contact.
This is a developing story.