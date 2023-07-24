COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Former employees of Coffeyville’s animal shelter claim the shelter’s director ordered animals to be euthanized if they weren’t ‘cute,’ and dumped their bodies in a river and an abandoned freezer in a field. At least one of them claims the shelter fired her for speaking up about it.
There’s at least one thing Chelsea Stephanopoulos, Kaylee Moore and Violet Atkins all have in common.
Animals are their passion.
“I enjoy working with animals,” Stephanopoulos said.
“I’ve always just liked animals,” Moore said.
They all put that passion to work at the Coffeyville Animal Shelter — operated by the group ‘Friends of Coffeyville Animals.’
“I loved it, it’s just that it started getting super hard,” Atkins said.
‘Super hard,’ she said, after the board overseeing the city-owned shelter appointed a new director last year.
“About a week after she took over, there was a big change,” Atkins said.
FOX23 reached out to that director but did not hear back.
The major problems the three former employees had with that director came with how they said she treated the animals.
“We’re their voice, they don’t have one,” Moore said. “She was supposed to be their voice, and she was not.”
They said since that director took over, she made no efforts to get animals adopted, instead euthanizing them if she decided they weren’t cute enough, or looked even slightly ill.
“She has a tell-tale sign, as soon as an animal walks in, what does she say…” Stephanopoulos asked the Moore and Atkins.
“‘I just don’t think they’ll make it,’” Stephanopoulos, Moore and Atkins all responded in tandem.
Part of their jobs involved doing nationwide searches to find rescues to take in animals from the shelter. But anytime they’d find one, the director would put a stop to it.
“She would be like, well we’re gonna up the adoption fee if you’re gonna send them nationwide,” Atkins said.
They remember a time the director had multiple litters of puppies euthanized because one of them had a treatable case of mange — despite not waiting the required three days for the owner to claim their missing dog back.
“He was highly upset that she pretty much killed the puppies,” Moore said.
But the issue really came to a boiling point when they say the director refused to repair the shelter’s incinerator for cremations, instead opting to dump the animals’ bodies outdoors.
“Our director had asked me to dump animals into the river,” Stephanopoulos said.
She said the director also asked her at various times to dump the bodies in fields and creeks as well.
Then one day, while walking in a field behind the shelter, Moore and Stephanopoulos saw something in the grass.
“It was a deep freeze, for meat, that you would have in your home,” Stephanopoulos said.
It had an unbearable stench coming from it. They opened and found it was full to the top with the bodies of dogs the shelter had euthanized.
“I took pictures and I called the board,” Stephanopoulos said.
She sent the pictures to FOX23 to verify what she saw.
When they raised concerns about it to the shelter’s director and board, they say they were told it was legal to dump the animals outside.
“I told the board member and she said it was perfectly legal, and that even the vets do it,” Stephanopoulos said. “I went to the Kansas.gov website and I looked it up and I showed it to her and I said see, it’s not legal.”
If that wasn’t enough, a large sign standing at the front gate of the Coffeyville Animal Shelter even says dumping or abandoning animals is prohibited by Kansas law, and punishable by jail time and fines.
“[Our director] was well aware,” Moore said. “She just doesn’t want to be bothered with it.”
With that, Stephanopoulos and Atkins ended up quitting. Moore tried to stick it out.
“They were always so appreciative and were always like… oh here let me get you this raise,” Moore said. But as time went on I realized it wasn’t moreso they appreciated me. It was just to keep me quiet.”
But eventually, she says the director fired her.
“She said, 'I know you’re having problems with the euthanasias and how things are going here, so we’re just going to let you go,'” Moore said.
All three women say they would love their jobs back under new leadership. But what they want most of all is for the animals to be given a fair shake.
“It’s not about me, it’s about the animals,” Moore said. “The ones that we still can help.”
FOX23 reached out to the shelter for their side of the story. Despite showing they have read our Facebook message, the shelter has not gotten back.
FOX23 also reached out to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, which oversees shelter inspections and licenses. While Atkins said she reported the shelter to the state several months ago, the department could not confirm if they were investigating or had received any complaints about the Coffeyville shelter.