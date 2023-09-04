OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma Department of Education (OSDE) employee filed a lawsuit against the department and the State Supt. Ryan Walters for wrongful termination.
According to the petition filed on Sept. 1, Plaintiff Janessa Bointy, claims her First Amendment rights were violated and she was wrongfully fired.
The petition claims Bointy was formerly employed as a School Counselor Specialist for "Project AWARE East" from Dec. 2020 to March 2023.
According to the Oklahoma mental Health & Substance Abuse website, "Project AWARE West, East and South are five-year federal grants to increase mental health supports and services to students in the public school setting. The grants were awarded to the Oklahoma State Department of Education in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services."
The court documents claim, Bointy covered specific schools districts, Ada, Checotah and Atoka. Bointy has four children, all of which attend Edmond Public Schools.
In March, Bointy attended a school board meeting following an Edmond student's suicide attempt, the petition claims.
During the meeting when the community had the chance to speak, Bointy spoke on the importance of mental health resources for students. The petition says she cited information from several publicly-available sources like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children's Hospital Association.
After the meeting, the documents claim a local news station aired a story covering the meeting, showing clips of Bointy speaking, naming her a "concerned parent."
Bointy claims in the petition, she did not interview with the station and wasn't aware of any news organization recording her.
Three days after the meeting, Bointy was fired for "breach of the confidentiality agreement, violation of OSDE's media policy and improper use of time and leave," according to the petition.
The documents say two of the reasons for Bointy's termination were due to the comments she made at the Edmond Public Schools meeting and specifically identified things she had said when speaking.
The petition filed claims this is a violation of Bointy's First Amendment rights and has caused financial and emotional distress. It also claims Walters actions were "willful, malicious or in reckless disregard of the plaintiff's constitutionally-protected rights."
Damages claimed in the petition exceed more than $10,000, documents say.