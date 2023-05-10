HENRYETTA, Okla. — A former cellmate of Jesse McFadden, the man police say killed six people near Henryetta, is sharing his experience.
When James Fleming was in prison for burglary, nothing violent or sexual on his record, he was cellmates with McFadden.
"We were cellmates for 16 months, maybe a little longer than that,” Fleming said.
Fleming said eventually McFadden told him he was in prison for rape but tried to downplay the circumstances.
"He was a very good manipulator. He was always trying to manipulate me in very weird ways,” he said.
Fleming said he never let his guard down and thinks if he was weaker, McFadden would have assaulted him.
"Had I been weaker both physically and mentally and had I not let him know my boundaries, I think he would have tried to take advantage of me sexually whether he did it by manipulation or by force,” he said.
Fleming said he saw McFadden following around a female prison staff member in a stalking way. He also said McFadden got in trouble for making a female feel uncomfortable in the call center they were working in.
"He brushed up against her, I think he was just seeing how far he could take things sexually with people,” Fleming said about the latter woman.
Fleming said McFadden was transferred to another prison but saw on FOX23 that McFadden had been charged for sexting a teenage girl while in prison.
“He had a cell phone prior to that Abigail and when he and I became cellmates he told me a story, he was talking to some girl, she called up there and they set up a sting operation,” Fleming said.
Once McFadden got out of prison, Fleming reached out to the police, fearing McFadden would offend again.
“He made such a big impact on my life in the short amount of time that I knew him, that when I got out of prison I contacted the cops about them,” Fleming said.
Fleming used to date Holly McFadden, one of the victims police say McFadden killed. When Fleming realized her name changed, he reached out to her.
"In my mind I wanted to warn her, but at the same time I didn't want him to read the messages and retaliate on her,” he said.
"Here we are three or four months later, Holly's dead, the kids are dead, two other kids are dead and nothing's ever going to bring them back,” Fleming also said.
Fleming said he doesn't think McFadden should have ever been let out.
"He was a danger to society and they completely dropped the ball. They were not worried about public safety when they let him out,” he said.
Fleming said he thinks it's clear that a sexual predator who continues to offend in prison will offend again.
"If you're in prison for a sexual offense already, and you get more sexual offenses in prison, there should be a humongous red flag there,” he said.
He hopes that something can change so this doesn't happen to anyone else.
"He's obviously not the only dangerous sexual predator out there who's out of prison, something has got to change,” Fleming said.