If you think Oklahoma’s roads are filled with bad drivers, you’re not alone.
According to Forbes, Oklahoma drivers are ranked the fourth worst in the country.
A Forbes media representative spoke with us on Zoom today and said they did this study to give Americans a warning before Memorial Day weekend, where there are millions expected to take the road.
Zoi Galarraga, Digital Public Relations Manager for Forbes, says they averaged fatal crashes for every state over the last three years.
“Oklahoma had the seventh highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver, the State reported the eighth highest number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who failed to obey traffic signs, traffic signals or traffic officer, and Oklahoma also ranked ninth worst for drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes,” Galarraga explained.
Galarraga said it’s important to know before the holiday drivers.
“It can definitely warn drivers in the state to be more careful as they are traveling for holiday weekends or just in general on their even daily commutes,” she said,
Oklahoma is only behind Texas, Louisiana and Kansas, according to the Forbes study.
