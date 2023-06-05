TULSA, Okla. — For the first time in five years, all of the City of Tulsa pools are open and fully staffed.
Nick Pond is the city’s aquatics manager. He said they had a huge setback in hiring people after the pandemic.
“We should be at every pool five or six days a week which is a huge breath of fresh air, especially since we’re coming from every other day or a few days a week,” Pond said.
Lifeguard certifications are only good for two years. Most people moved on or lost interest leaving Pond starting from scratch with staff.
“Recruiting was really tough because every place was still shut down," Pond said. "We couldn’t go into job fairs, there’s a lot of stuff we couldn’t do."
He said the biggest way they drew in new lifeguards was the free certification classes.
“I certified 26 kids this summer to work for me which is the majority of my staff,” Pond said
Pond said he will keep a staff of around 30 lifeguards this summer and every pool will be open five or six days a week.
“It's something the community needed,” Pond said.
Ashley Wagenblast is one of the city’s lifeguards. She said everyone is really excited to see all the pools open.
“We get a lot of regulars here who are always excited when we open back up,” Wagenblast said.
She said pools get people out of their houses and having them open is something even the lifeguards are happy about.
“It always gives them something to do here over the summer and we’re just as excited as they are,” Wagenblast said.
