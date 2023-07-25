Food on the Move hosts thrice-monthly food and resource festival

TULSA, Okla. — Food on the Move held their thrice-monthly food and resource festival on Tuesday.
The event took place at the Greenwood Cultural Center, near East Archer Street and North Greenwood Avenue.
It featured fresh food, hot meals and community resources.
“What we do is we bring the community out to give them fresh produce, a hot meal and access of all our community partners, we have other nonprofits out here that deal with everything from health, education, job opportunities,” said Rusty Rowe, Program Director at Food on the Move.
Rowe said the work Food on the Move does is appreciated.
“A bunch of families will send us notes and stuff thanking us,” he said.
Rowe said around 200 to 300 people come out to each event and people can come to as many as they want.
“Whatever you need, we’re here to get it to you,” he said.
The next festival is Aug. 15 at Chamberlain Park. For a link to more Food on the Move events, click here.