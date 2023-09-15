TULSA, Okla. — The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma continues to raise awareness and fight hunger during Hunger Action Month with the help of the community.
Friday was actually Hunger Action Day, and the food bank hosted volunteers along with their partner agencies across 24 counties hosting events with activities that raise awareness about hunger.
In their announcement of their volunteer events on Hunger Action Day, the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma asked that everyone wear orange, which is the symbolic color of hunger action and Hunger Action Month.
FOX23 spoke with President and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Calvin Moore who said Hunger Action Month is basically dedicated to focusing awareness about hunger in Oklahoma, and also nationwide.
Moore said the volunteers on Friday were helping repackage and box up donated food to get it really ready for distribution. He also said there were other activities at partner agencies, panties, churches, or small groups of civic organizations to raise hunger awareness and also fight it.
Moore said across the nation, Oklahoma is in the top five highest states for food insecurity, and he said it is not because there is a supply issue.
"We don't have an abundance issue," Moore said. "We have an access problem and that's why the mission of the Food Bank is so important because our job is to utilize resources to increase the access to healthy nutritious foods."
Moore said they have a goal of making 50% of everything they distribute to their partner agencies be fruits and vegetables.
"Right now, Oklahoma ranks 43rd in the nation for consumption of fruits and vegetables," Moore said. "That impacts the nutritional profile of our kids in school, of our seniors. It drives a lot of diseases that could be avoided if we just had a more, had more nutritious offerings on our plate."
Moore said in addition to providing nutritious food, they want to raise awareness about nutrition and how to access good and healthy foods, and that they want everyone in Oklahoma to have access to those foods.
Moore said one in five children and one in six adults in Oklahoma are food insecure.
Moore clarified what it means to be food insecure.
"That doesn't necessarily mean hunger, but that does mean overfed, undernourished," Moore said. And it does mean that that kid doesn't always know where their next meal is coming from."
"It means that you don't have a consistent source of healthy nutritious food that's available to you when you need to access it," Moore added.
He said with Friday being the actual Hunger Action Day, it's a day they really focus on getting the community involved in the fight against hunger.
"And you may be saying, well, what can I do to help fight hunger?" Moore said. "We want hunger to bite the dust. And the way we get hunger to bite the dust is to make sure that we're taking action every single day to help our neighbors in need."
Moore spoke on what he would say to a family that may be facing hunger.
"I would say sincerely to a family that needs help, and may be a little embarrassed by it, that they should not be embarrassed about needing help with food," Moore said. "At some point in our lives and all our lives, we're been food insecure. It's just a common experience for human beings."
"Don't let the stigma of taking help prevent you from helping your family to get what they really need," Moore said. "There should be no judgement around food. It's just groceries, right? It's just food. It's just just a meal and every single human being on this planet deserves, has a right to food, high quality food and to be served with dignity, right?"
Moore said there are three things you can do to help fight against hunger if you go to their website at okfoodbank.org.
He said you can donate, volunteer, and/or advocate for people in need.
Moore says they thank everyone in the community who donates, volunteers, and advocates for the Food Bank, and says no matter how small their actions may feel, they are making a huge difference on someone's life who really needs it.
Moore said while volunteering at the food bank is a great experience, they also have 642 partner agencies across a 24 county area who also can take donations and volunteers as well.
"Don't be afraid to ask for help," Moore said.
If you go online, you can key in your zip code and find a food pantry near you, or call the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and they will help direct you to the right place, Moore added.