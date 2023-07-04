Every year, Freedom Fest honors those who serve our country but as of September 12, 2022, the Folds of Honor expanded services to not just military, but first responders.
"It's great for me but makes me feel good about the first responders who are on duty now, responding to unknown events," Luke Sherman, Vice President of Folds of Honor said.
Sherman just retired as a police officer after 30 years and is a veteran. He said the decision to add first responders was a no brainer because they deserve the same protections and support as the military.
"In the mission to take care of Americans and their families when situations happen to military or first responders, when tragedy happens, the Folds of Honor, with American philanthropic funding, to help Americans," he said.