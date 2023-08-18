Students in Tulsa, Owasso, Bixby and Jenks celebrated their first day.

TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist is calling the accreditation vote a distraction as the district works to get kids back into the classrooms Thursday and Friday. They're remaining focused to keeping the worry off families and students.
 
In the midst of what TPS leaders are calling chaos as the district's accreditation is at stake, Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said the first day of school is still the best time of year.  Educators are also ready to show off what's new at TPS this year.
 
"For one thing, we'll be unveiling beautiful school renovations, some new playgrounds, some new libraries," she said.
 
They're also focused on student improvement and keeping next week's accreditation vote stresses at ease.
 
"We're going to let that noise fade away and focus on our children," Gist said.
 
She adds, she's continuing to reassure families and students things will work out.
 
"We've been reassuring our families is that these are the kind of things will play out and we're confident about that. The main thing we want our families to be doing is focusing on their younger children and bigger children and making sure they're ready for school and reassure them we're ready for them despite these distractions and all the efforts to disrupt our work. We're staying focused on what matters most," Gist said.
 
After hearing Governor Kevin Stitt tell FOX23's radio partner, KRMG, he doesn't think the district will lose its accreditation, Gist said she's grateful for his response.

