Fly-in honoring Will Rogers and Wiley post held at Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch

OOLOGAH, Okla. — Today, more than 75 small engines planes landed at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch as part of the Annual Will Rogers Wiley Post Fly-In, according to the Cherokee Nation.
The event was held to honor “The Cherokee Kid” Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post and their contributions to aviation, nearly 88 years after their deaths.
The event was also held to honor people who died in small plane crashes.
“This is such an incredible, interactive day at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch and one that we are excited to be part of,” said Donna Tinnin, Senior Manager of Programs and Events for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “We are grateful to the Rogers family who are joining us for the National Day of Remembrance and to celebrate the life and legacy of these extraordinary individuals and their contributions to the aviation world.”
The annual event goes more back than 20 years. This year, aside from the fly-in, people could also enjoy a classic car show, food trucks, vendors, a children’s play area and other activities.
The Cherokee Nation acquired the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in June and continued their partnership with the Will Rogers Memorial Museum to host the event.
“The annual fly-in honors Will and Wiley's passion for aviation, and it is an honor to get to share and celebrate that passion with the public,” Tad Jones, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore, said before the event. “This year's event will be very special with the property now in the hands of the Cherokee Nation, and we hope everyone will join us for a day of fun.”