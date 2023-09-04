Florida police say Oklahoman faces pending extradition after he stole 30k from Hurricane Ian victim

TULSA, Okla. — Fort Meyers Police Department said they plan to extradite an Oklahoma man who is being held at Tulsa County Jail for crimes he committed in Florida, according to a recent post on their Facebook page.
The post stated Michael Shannon Key of Oklahoma is pending extradition from the Tulsa County Jail to Lee County as he faces the Felony charges of Unlicensed Contracting During a State of Emergency and Grand Theft.
Key arrived to Fort Meyers, Florida shortly after Hurricane Ian, which left many people with home damages in need of repair in the area, police said.
They said he solicited mold mitigation services without a proper license and fled back to Oklahoma after he took $30,000 from at least one Fort Meyers resident fixing their damaged home from the hurricane/flood.
Fort Meyers Police Department added that Key has a record of unlicensed contracting, embezzlement, and fraud in the Facebook post.
For anyone who may have paid Key for mold mitigation or any other contract, the Fort Meyers Police says to contact them at 239-321-7700.