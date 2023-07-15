TULSA, Okla. – Five mosquito trap locations tested positive for West Nile virus this week, the Tulsa Health Department reported.
Four of the trap locations where mosquitoes were positive for West Nile were in Tulsa and one was in Owasso, according to the Tulsa Health Department mosquito management map.
A total of 1,694 mosquitoes were collected during the week of July 10 and five tested positive, the Tulsa Health Department reported.
The Tulsa Health Department operates a mosquito surveillance program in order to confirm when West Nile virus is present in the community.
Special mosquito traps are set in various locations throughout Tulsa County. Samples are collected and tested weekly for the presence of WNV. The Tulsa Health Department also works to control mosquito populations during the spring and summer.
In a typical mosquito season, THD sprays hundreds of square miles for adult mosquitoes. The objective of the surveillance is to detect the presence of mosquitoes, determine abundance, species, make a risk assessment, and provide a basis for control. Control methods include larviciding and adulticiding when necessary.